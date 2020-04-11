Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

PARKWAY Drive’s new self-funded, self-managed film sees the band committing to more than 100 tour stops, recruiting 40-plus crew members and filling six semi-trailers with cutting edge audio visual equipment and pyrotechnics.

Now, Viva The Underdogs will be available for rent and purchase via Amazon, iTunes, Google or Vimeo from April 24.

The film follows the Byron Bay band’s 15-year journey to become international headliners on the world’s biggest metal music festivals.

From Crisis to Collapse guitarist Chad Ellis caught the free screening online over the weekend.

We checked in to see his top five moments:

1: “It was so relatable to see guitarist Jeff Ling speaking about his young baby and how he couldn’t even think of playing guitar before the tour because he was too busy changing nappies.”

2: “Watching as most of the band get struck down with a gnarly stomach bug the night before the first show where they literally had buckets on stage in case they needed to get sick while performing... ewww.”

3: “I found it really interesting and reaffirming that one of the highest profile heavy metal bands in the world are basically self managed with guitarist Luke Kilpatrick at the helm.”

4: “I got emotional when I saw the scene of Jeff and drummer Ben Gordon riding around the grounds on bicycles of Waken Open Air Festival as the event opens the gates and the crowd starts to charge in like a battle scene from the Braveheart movie blockbuster.”

5: “For me, the ultimate scene of the entire doco was where Jai, who is in a wheelchair after hurting his knee playing soccer, wheeled on stage by his mum and then Jai’s mum went for a crowd surf like a woman possessed.”