Top 20 NSW suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

Despite the uncertainty 2020 brought, Australians dug deep to sponsor children in some of the world's most impoverished nations.

New figures from World Vision Australia show the extent of Australians' generosity and which suburbs the most generous people live in.

Sydney saw a 20 per cent rise in World Vision's child sponsorships from the start of April to the end of September of 2020 compared to the same time the previous year.

In New South Wales, Cabramatta, Castle Hill, Chatswood, Ryde and Broken Hill topped the list for most child sponsorships from March 1, 2020 to 28 February, 2021, coinciding with COVID-19 and lockdowns.

When COVID hit, international students Juliana Taketa, 28, and Jose Junior, 35, questioned whether they could continue to sponsor a child through World Vision.

The couple from Zetland in Sydney signed up to pay $48 a month to sponsor eight-year-old Musa from Uganda via World Vision's Chosen program, where the child chooses their sponsor rather than the other way around.

Ms Taketa's work hours as a medical receptionist were cut down when the COVID lockdowns took hold and her husband was left unemployed for a while too.

Instead of giving up the sponsorship they cut back on other expenses to keep supporting Musa.

"When COVID hit and our finances got a bit tighter for a little while I questioned if we could keep going with our sponsorships. But we tried to put the worries away and live day by day. Thankfully, we didn't stop because helping Musa was one of the things that kept us motivated to keep going throughout the COVID period," Ms Taketa said.

Jose Junior, 35, and his wife Juliana Taketa, 28, from Zetland in Sydney sponsor a child from Uganda via World Vision's Chosen program. Picture: Supplied

"As international students in Australia there are many expenses like school and visa fees. So we work harder to sponsor Musa.

"We have had to make sacrifices to be able to continue sponsoring. We avoid buying coffee from a barista everyday. This saves us $7 daily. We also manage to organise our finances and make sure every dollar is going to the right purpose, otherwise we could end up spending our sponsorship money."

World Vision Australia's chief marketing officer Maryanne Tsiatsias said there appeared to be a correlation between the intensity of Australians' own experience with the pandemic and their response to, and empathy for, people in more vulnerable communities around the world.

"We wondered at the onset of COVID-19 what the impact would be on Australians:

whether it would make people more aware and more empathetic for other people across the world facing a similar situation - but one heightened by poverty and hardship - or whether it would make them more inward-looking, and more focused on domestic problems," Ms Tsiatsias said.

"The former appears to be true."

Ms Tsiatsias said rather than tightening the purse strings, people seemed to have

acknowledged the reality that the virus is far harder to combat in vulnerable countries with

limited healthcare, and that lockdowns had a devastating impact in nations with little or no social safety net.

NSW TOP 20 SUBURBS

CABRAMATTA

CASTLE HILL

CHATSWOOD

RYDE

BROKEN HILL

WERRINGTON

TOONGABBIE

STRATHFIELD

BELMORE

WAHROONGA

SYDNEY

PARRAMATTA

PENRITH

MOSMAN

OATLANDS

WENTWORTH POINT

EPPING

CARLINGFORD

CANLEY HEIGHTS

BLACKTOWN

Originally published as Top 20 NSW suburbs sponsoring foreign kids