Top 10 best bowlers of the LJ Hooker League

Cricket season is well underway with the LJ Hooker League rapidly moving towards its finals series and we are revealing the best performers with the ball so far.

Brendan Mitchell – Marist Brothers

Brendan Mitchell has been the chief destroyer with the ball for Marist Brothers and his good form has him top of the charts so far. Mitchell’s 24 wickets are supported by one of the best economy rates in the league. Mitchell’s 7 for 16 against Casino is easily his best effort and showcases his talents.

Connor Ziebell – Cudgen Cricket Club

Cudgen’s leading bowling, Connor Ziebell is one of the best performed bowlers in the LJ Hooker One Day League. Ziebell’s 24 wickets is an incredible achievement from only nine games especially given Ziebell has claimed a wicket in every game bar one so far. Ziebell’s 7 for 11 from eight overs was a devastating effort with the ball. A key part of the league leader’s attack.

Steven Leahy – Tintenbar-East Ballina Cricket Club

With two five wicket hauls to date, Steven Leahy has emphasised why he should be considered as one of the best bowlers in the league. 22 wickets at 11 are terrific figures, Leahy’s ability to take wickets and stem runs is a key part of Tintenbar-East Ballina’s finals push.



Steve Robb – Alstonville Cricket Club

Alstonville find themselves towards the foot of the table but Steve Robb is firmly encased in the top 10 bowlers of the season so far. Robb’s haul of 19 wickets at 9, including figures of 6 for 13, is made more impressive given Alstonville have taken the equal lowest amount of wickets in the league.

Freeman Goldsworthy – Tintenbar-East Ballina

Sporting one of the best names in the LJ Hooker League, Freeman Goldsworthy is another member from Tintenbar-East Ballina’s strong bowling line-up. Goldsworthy’s 18 wickets at 16 is impressive given he is yet to claim a five-wicket haul so far. Goldsworthy has been a workhorse for Tintenbar, ranking fourth in the league and first at Tintenbar for overs bowled with 71.5.

Abe Crawford – Tintenbar East Ballina

Abe Crawford has been in stellar form with the bat but Crawford has also excelled with the ball, taking 17 wickets. Crawford’s standout performance of 5 for 25 against Alstonville in round one highlighted his ability in both disciplines as he also notched 61 from top of the order.

Terry Murphy – Alstonville

Terry Murphy is the marathon man of the LJ Hooker League with his 77 overs bowled comfortably the most completed in the league so far. Murphy has combined that work rate with precision, claiming 17 wickets at an average of 24.

Levi Shouldice – Byron Bay Cricket Club

Levi Shouldice has only featured in eight games this season, but he has made it count when he has turned out for Byron Bay. Shouldice’s 16 wickets at 19 is marked by a 5.45 economy but his consistency is impressive, having taken a wicket in every game he’s played bar one. A shining light in a tough season for Byron.

Anthony Macdonald – Lismore Workers Club

MacDonald has been a workhorse for the Lismore Workers Club, recording 73.2 overs from 11 games to sit in the top four for overs bowled in the league. With 16 wickets at 21, MacDonald has been key for Lismore in what has been a tough season for the club.

Stuart Rose – Marist Brothers

Rounding out the list is Stuart Rose with his 15 wickets at 14 for Marist Brothers. Rose was arguably the form bowler across round eight and nine, taking four wickets in both games to highlight his skill. If Rose can replicate that in the remaining games, expect Marist Brothers to push for top spot in the league.

SEE MORE: Best batsmen in the Coastal League

SEE MORE: Best bowlers in the Coastal League