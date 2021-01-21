Top 10 best batsman of the LJ Hooker League

Caleb Ziebell is one of the best batsman in the LJ Hooker League Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Cricket is well and truly in full swing with the LJ Hooker One Day league drawing towards finals, we have compiled the list of the league’s most damaging batsmen.

Abe Crawford – Tintenbar East Ballina Cricket Club

Crawford has been the in-form batsman in the LJ Hooker one day league with a commanding record of 572 runs at 52, including three hundreds. Crawford’s highest score of 109 came against Pottsville in Round 5 as he made it look easy in a game where no one else passed 49.

Alec Williams – Cudgen Cricket Club

Alex Williams has been relentless with the bat after recording 439 runs at 87. From just eight games, Williams has made them count with three centuries, including 139 not out against Casino in round 9 which set up the game for Cudgen. Williams efforts have earnt him selection in the Bush Blues in the McDonalds Country Championships.

Adam Fisher – Lennox Head Cricket Club

Fisher has been a pillar of consistency for Lennox in the LJ Hooker League with four half-centuries from seven innings, Averaging 66 to this point in the season, Fisher’s 97 not out against Casino in round 7 impressed while his consistency opening the bat is priceless.

Jayden Hoare – Pottsville Cricket Club

Hoare has been easily Pottsville’s best with the bat with a record of 394 runs at 39, Hoare’s three half-centuries have been vital at the top of the order. Hoare’s highest score to date, 83 against Casino, was pivotal in setting up a victory for his side.

Kyle Yager – Alstonville Cricket Club

Alstonville’s number one batsman for the year, Kyle Yager has been a consistent presence in the middle order this season. The skipper’s best innings so far of 95 against Pottsville was a crucial knock in context to the game. If Yager is able to convert a few more starts into big scores, Alstonville will be in a good position for the second half of the year.

Nathan Hoey – Tintenbar/East Ballina Cricket Club

Tintenbar-East Ballina have been the league’s best run-scoring team in the LJ Hooker One Day league and Nathan Hoey is central to that. Hoey has been an excellent middle-order performer with 353 runs at 50 including one hundred.

Reuben Moyle – Lennox Head Cricket Club

Reuben Moyle has put together a solid season with the blade, notching one hundred and two fifties from nine innings. The lone century against Lismore Workers club showcased Moyle’s hard-hitting ability as he cleared the fence ten times.

Caleb Ziebell – Cudgen Cricket Club

Ever-reliable, Caleb Ziebell has been at his big-hitting best this season for Cudgen with a string of scores over fifty including a season high of 92. Ziebell’s power game is suited to the one-day format and has taken bowling attacks apart with his ability to find and clear the boundary.

Ashley Simes – Marist Brothers

Marist Brothers sole representative in this list, Ashley Simes has quietly put together a terrific year with the bat scoring 330 at 41. After missing out earlier in the season and failing to convert starts, Simes has improved his conversion rate with two fifties and a century is the last five innings.

Jamie Bennett – Pottsville Cricket

The other half of Pottsville’s opening partnership, Bennett has been a dependable run-scorer this season. With 316 runs at 39 so far, Bennett’s calling card has been consistency with three scores over fifty including a season-high of 79 against Casino, showcasing his ability.

