Diamond Princess virus detainees return to Qld

Kerrie and Rob Rule in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess.

AFTER four weeks in quarantine, Rangeville woman Kerrie Rule has sound advice for a community gripped by coronavirus frenzy.

"Follow the advice from the authorities, but do not panic," she said.

Mrs Rule, along with Pittsworth couple Ken and Gail Hudson, will return home today.

It will be almost a month to the day that the deadly COVID-19 virus infected Mrs Rule's fellow passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

Despite the isolation, Mrs Rule is thankful to the hundreds of staff and medical officers who kept her healthy.

"It started with Diamond Princess crew and captain, then it was the Qantas staff, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade people, the army and Northern Territory police," she said.

"I am grateful that we live in the country where people will put themselves at risk to help others."

Kerrie Rule taking a walk along the deck of the Diamond Princess. Each day Kerrie and her husband Rob were given an hour outside their cabin.

Mrs Rule's husband Rob remains in a Tokyo hospital quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs Rule said Rob had no signs of illness.

He is waiting for the results of the final test before being given the all-clear to come home.

From isolation, Mrs Rule watched as the rest of Australia became gripped by toilet paper madness.

It is a dynamic she struggled to understand.

"It is a shame people have become as frightened of it as that," Mrs Rule said.

"Diarrhoea is not a symptom, and 90 per cent of toilet paper is made in Australia."

"Treat the virus as you would treat any flu or chickenpox - if you are sick stay at home and do not panic.

"It is scary because it is new, but most people who get it are fine."

Ken Hudson joined Mrs Rule in thanking the staff who had cared for him.

"It feels unreal," he said.

Mr Hudson was keen to move on with his life.

"We were unlucky, but we feel strongly that the way it was handled was very good," he said.

The Pittsworth couple arrived home in time for their granddaughter's wedding, but Mr Hudson hoped to sneak in a quick game of golf in the meantime.