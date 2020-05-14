Aussie reality star Harry Jowsey says he's ready to get married at 22 despite already cheating on his fiance.

Jowsey popped the question to girlfriend Francesca Farago in the newly released reunion episode of hit Netflix series, Too Hot To Handle.

"I think I am ready," he said.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago on Too Hot To Handle.

"I am not too sure. When you know, you know it is the right person and I don't really see myself being with anyone else."

Jowsey is the only Australian to have appeared on the new reality format, where a bunch of good looking singles come together on a tropical location with one major rule that they are not allowed to have any form of sexual contact.

He and Farago fell in love on the show and split up a short time afterwards but are now back together.

Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey.

When broken up, Jowsey hooked up with another contestant from the show, Madison Wyborny from California.

"Madison and I were really good friends on the show and off the show and she was a really good friend when Francesca and I broke up," explained Jowsey, who has 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

"One thing led to another and we hooked up a couple of times but we were never anything more than friends with benefits."

The cast on the sex-free hit Netflix series, Too Hot To Handle.

No longer speaking with Madison and with the drama behind them, Jowsey and Farago are working on their long-distance romance.

They haven't seen each other face-to-face since February due to coronavirus with Farago based in Vancouver and Jowsey in Los Angeles.

"It has been quite a journey," he said. "I guess we are accustomed to long distance now. It will probably be a bit weird when I do see her."

Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago. Jowset revealed he cheated on Farago before their reunion.

Originally published as Too Hot To Handle no-sex star: 'We hooked up'