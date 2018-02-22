Tom tames the cyclone for Indigenous long board win

CHAMPION MOVE: Tom Avery has won the long board section of the Wandiyali Indigenous Surf Classic in cyclonic conditions at last week's Australian Boardriders' Battle at Merewether Beach in Newcastle.

RIDING 4.5 metre swell local surfer Tom Avery has won the longboard section of the Wandiyali Indigenous Surf Classic at last weeks Australian Boardriders Battle at Merewether Beach in Newcastle.

The event is a celebration of surf that sees the coming together of Indigenous Community and boasts the richest prize pool of any event of the year. It attracts surfers from across Australia.

The Northern Rivers local beat a strong field of competitors in cyclonic conditions riding ESP boards made by legendary Byron Bay shaper Ed Sinnott.

Avery said he was totally at ease in the massive swells of Merewether.

"I have been to Hawaii and surfed some mega swell's. The weekend saw some of the biggest waves we have had for any Indigenous event in history so its really satisfying to come out on top in these coditions,” he said.

"Ed's boards are unbelievable, they held up through some huge sets and let me lay down some heavy turns. They are the best boards I have ever ridden.”

Tom is the current Indigenous Longboard Champion and said it's more than likely he will travel to Bells Beach, Victoria for the upcoming Australian Indigenous Surfing Titles and compete for a third longboard title in a row.

He has also been invited to compete in the Longboard Invitational Event as part of the Byron Bay Surf Festival this weekend alongside Alex Knost, Jared Mel, Cassia Meador and Lola Mignot.

"I feel honoured the festival organiser's have chosen me to represent the Bundjalung Nation surfing in this event,” he said. "It shows they are respectful of the land on which they are holding the event.”