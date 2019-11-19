Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Paramedics and police were called to Seven Hills at 11am.
Health

Toddler critical after near-drowning

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Nov 2019 2:42 PM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl was blue and unresponsive when she was pulled from a pool in Sydney today.

The child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Seven Hills about 11am.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Columbia Rd and took the girl to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Neighbours performed CPR on her before paramedics with CareFlight's critical care team arrived.

 

CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.
CareFlight paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to hospital.

One shocked neighbour told the Blacktown Advocate they were alerted to the scene after hearing the girl's mother screaming.

"She blue when we saw her," the neighbour said.

"The husband was on the phone to the ambulance and they were giving us instructions. We got her breathing but not very regular, but at least it was something."

More Stories

accident child drowning near drowning toddler

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artists emerge after two years of study

        premium_icon Artists emerge after two years of study

        Community THESE graduating visual art students are having their first taste at showcasing their works to the world.

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel