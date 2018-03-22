Menu
Carney a step closer to NRL return with Cowboys

Todd Carney in action for Northern Pride.
by John Dean

FORMER NRL bad boy Todd Carney has moved a step closer to a return to top-flight football in Australia after meeting with representatives of the game's integrity unit this week.

Currently playing for Northern Pride in the Intrust Super Cup, Carney has a contract with North Queensland that has been lodged with the NRL.

But before the deal is rubber stamped, the 31-year-old must still overcome a few hurdles.

"He came in with his agent and met with representatives of the integrity unit," NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said on Thursday.

"The integrity unit outlined a process where they asked him to comply with a number of pieces of information.

"I understand he'll do that over the course of this week and next and that he'll come back in."

Greenberg reiterated his comments from earlier this week that Carney must show he's undertaken rehabilitation and counselling after his contract with Cronulla was deregistered in 2014 over the infamous "bubbler" incident.

 

"First and foremost before I sit with him, I want to be satisfied of the work he's completed over a period of time before now," Greenberg said.

"I want to see that undertaking.

"I haven't seen that yet but my understanding is that that's the information that will come through to me."

