News

PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

You need to ensure you have a bushfire plan in place.
You need to ensure you have a bushfire plan in place. Alistair Brightman
Samantha Elley
by

AFTER yesterday's scorching temperatures, maximums will be a little cooler today, but not by much.

Maximum temperatures should reach between early to mid 30s.

A Watch and Act warning out near Kyogle yesterday reiterated how important it is to ensure you have a bushfire plan if you live in a high fire danger area.

Here is the list of current fires you need to be aware of:

  • Old Bagotville Rd, Wardell - this bushfire is being controlled.
  • Bambi Creek nr Rappville - covering a size of 1284ha this is being controlled
  • Hogarth Range, Mummulgum - this is under control
  • Peacock Creek Rd, Peacock Creek - yesterday it was at Watch and Act, today it is at Advice but it is still rated as Out of Control
  • Tabulam Rd, Jacksons Flat - this grass fire is under control
  • Yabbra National Park, Bonalbo - this bushfire is under control
  • Toonumbar Nature Reserve, Woodenbong - this bushfire is under control
  • Tayling Creek trail, Grady's Creek - this bushfire is out of control covering 100ha
  • Main Arm Rd, Upper Main Arm - this bushfire is under control

Topics:  bushfires fires northern rivers environment rural fire service temperaturs weather

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
COOL IT: Temps to fall across Qld and NSW this weekend

COOL IT: Temps to fall across Qld and NSW this weekend

EVERYONE has their air conditioning at full power today, but there will soon be some relief from this scorcher of a spring.

Richard Flanagan's talk in First Person

HIT: Award-winning Australian author Richard Flanagan will be in conversation with Kerry O'Brien next month about his new book First Person.

Man Booker Prize winner will visit Byron Bay

Policeman scratched and punched in the face

A policeman has been punched and scratched.

The officer was trying to break up a fight in the Lismore CBD

WATCH AND ACT: Fire situation intensifies in Kyogle area

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville.

Fire breaks containment lines, heads towards homes

Local Partners