You have been cooking bacon all wrong

There is a better way to cook bacon. Picture: Supplied
by The Sun

FOR those bacon lovers, you may be interested to know you have probably been cooking it wrong your whole lives.

The Sun reports that there is a special technique which reckon gives the perfect crispy rasher every time - adding water.

Mmmmm ... bacon. Picture: Supplied
A test showed that water doesn't only give the bacon an added crunch, but it also stops the fat from splattering out of the pan - meaning you're less likely to burn yourself.

To test this method, the cooks put the bacon rashers in a non-stick pan, and then added "just enough water to cover the bottom of the pan".

They then cooked the meat on a medium-high heat, until the water evaporated, and reduced the heat to medium until the bacon was nice and crispy.

To cook bacon ... just add water. Picture: Supplied
The result was that "the strips held their shape better than bacon cooked without water", although we've been warned they may be slightly chewy.

If cooking more than six rashers, or any amount which can't fit comfortably in a pan, the cooks recommend baking in the oven for 20 minutes.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

