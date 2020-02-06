Tiny wallaby rescued after epic swim

A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

QUEENSLAND Water police hopped into action last week, pulling a tiny wallaby out the ocean near North Stradbroke Island.

The wallaby - which police have dubbed "Dawny" - had decided to go for a swim and got herself into some difficulty.

Water Police Brisbane received a call from a member of the public who had noticed the distressed wallaby out at sea.

The animal was found 6.2km off the island.

"Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles," a police statement read.

"Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.

"A passenger safety briefing was conducted and Water Police Brisbane skipped across the bay transporting the female wallaby dubbed 'Dawny' to the safe haven of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island)."

Dawny was released into the bush to swim another day, police said.