Timperley shows will of iron in prestigious series

FORMER Byron Bay lifesaver Jy Timperley showed his class when he made the top 10 in the 2019/20 Ironman Series at North Cronulla on Sunday.

Although he was went into the January 19 event ranked fourth overall in just his second year competing, Timperley faced rugged rivals and come a highly respectable seventh, three places behind former Byron Bay product Tanyn Lyndon.

But there's no doubt Timperley now based on the Gold Coast, has the grit to make it to the podium.

After making the round two Coolum Nutri-Grain series ironman final in late 2018 and finishing 15th, the then 20-year-old decided to take an extended break from the sport

The culmination of six months' absence came mid-year when Timperley made the decision to throw everything at his sporting dream.

Last October he said he'd made the right decision to take a break.

"I got back from a surfing trip and just had eight or nine weeks where I got stuck into training," he said.

"I started to like the sport again, I wasn't taking it so seriously.

"The break did me a world of good."

Timperley's decision was vindicated by his effort in early September when he became the fifth male to qualify for the 2019/20 Nutri-Grain series, securing the chance to compete against the sport's elite all summer long.

2019 / 20 Ironman Series Results:

1. Kendrick Louis (Manly) (71); 2. Matt Bevilaquca (Kurrawa) (66); 3. Matt Poole (Kurrawa) (66); 4. Tanyn Lyndon (Kurrawa) (63); 5. TJ Hendy (Surfers Paradise) (57); 6. Ben Carberry (Currumbin) (55); 7. Jy Timperley (Currumbin) (54); 8. Corey Taylor (BMD Northcliffe) (53); 9. Max Brooks (Newport) (53); 10. James Lacey (Mermaid Beach) (49).