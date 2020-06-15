Menu
The Warriors and Cowboys take a knee. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

San Newman questions timing of NRL protest

by Jai Bednall
15th Jun 2020 10:03 AM

Controversial Australian sports figure Sam Newman has taken a shot at NRL players for kneeling in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters only after the movement became widespread.

Before each of its round five fixtures over the weekend, the NRL's players joined together to kneel in solidarity in support of an issue that has swept the globe.

But Newman questioned why it had taken so long.

The NRL returned after a nine-week break because of the coronavirus on May 28. This weekend was its third round of matches since the death of George Floyd - which sparked the movement.

"If George Floyd's death on May 25th was of such importance, why didn't the NRL kneel in homage at the first opportunity when they played on 28th May?" he wrote.

South Sydney Rabbitohs owner Russell Crowe revealed the kneeling was officially sanctioned by the NRL and encouraged fans to share photographs of themselves following suit.

Supporters who voiced their criticism about social issues invading sport were quickly told where to go.

A Penrith supporter who was against the move was told to "feel free to unfollow" the club.

 

 

Originally published as Timing of NRL protest questioned

