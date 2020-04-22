Everything we know so far about Tweed’s artificial reef

A new Offshore Artificial Reef for the Tweed is another step closer, with a contract awarded for the design, construction and installation which is due for completion later this year.

THE timeline has been revealed for a new Offshore Artifical Reef for the Tweed.

Pacific Marine Group Pty Ltd has been awarded the contract for the design, construction and installation to be completion later this year.

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest announced today the company will construct the 32 concrete modules forming the structure for the reef.

"The reef will be innovative with various voids and textures to encourage a wide diversity of marine growth and productive fish habitat for a variety of recreationally important fish species," he said.

A concept design for the new Tweed artificial reef to be completed later this year.

"The concrete modules will be arranged in clusters around a massive "Fish Grotto" standing 10m high, weighing 90 tonne and boasting a volume of 818m­­3.

"Like the existing reefs, the Tweed reef will provide complex habitat to increase opportunities to target popular sportfish."

Mr Provest explained the Tweed offshore reef will be the state's most northern reef complex and is likely to be influenced by warm water species.

"The reef will be orientated to catch the prevailing East Australian Current and maximise eddies and upwellings creating perfect conditions for recreationally targeted species," he said.

"In this case, this is likely to include kingfish, cobia, snapper, mulloway and mackerel with the chance of tropical sportfish such as giant trevally, mangrove jack and various emperors."

The proposed Tweed Heads reef location is a sandy area about 7.5km south east of the Tweed Heads river entrance.

It is between Cook Island Nature Reserve and Kingscliff, about 2.5 km off the coast of Wommin Bay in about 25m water depth.

Reefs have already been installed off Sydney, South Sydney, the Shoalhaven, Port Macquarie, Merimbula, Newcastle and Wollongong.

The Tweed reef is due for completion mid-2020 with new reefs for Batemans Bay and Jervis Bay to follow.

The reef is being built using funds from the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust and is another great example of how recreational fishing licence fees are being re-invested in projects to benefit recreational fishing.