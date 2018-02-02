Tim Winton to launch new book at North Coast event

A "POWERFUL meditation on lost boys and the riptide of toxic masculinity" will be offered by Australian writer Tim Winton at his upcoming event in Byron Bay.

Renowned as one of the Australia's most acclaimed writers, thinkers and essayists, Winton has won the Miles Franklin Award four times and twice been shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Invited by Byron Writers Festival, the writer will bring "a specially commissioned soundscape and stunning photographic interludes" as part of his appearance.

Organisers announced the hour-long event will explore "the declarations and fraught silences that mark the journey to adulthood for so many young men".

The Shepherd's Hut

The evening will also launch Winton's latest novel, The Shepherd's Hut.

Published by Penguin Australia on March 12, the book has been touted as a novel about "solitude, unlikely friendship, and the raw business of survival".

Jaxie dreads going home. His mum's dead.

The old man bashes him without mercy, and he wishes he was an orphan.

But no one's ever told Jaxie Clackton to be careful what he wishes for.

In one terrible moment, his life is stripped to little more than what he can carry and how he can keep himself alive.

There's just one person left in the world who understands him and what he still dares to hope for.

But to reach her he'll have to cross the vast saltlands on a trek that only a dreamer or a fugitive would attempt.

Ticket prices include a signed copy of the book (RRP $39.99).

Details

When: Tuesday, March 20, 6pm

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Single ticket: $50 Members / $60 General, inc. one signed copy of The Shepherd's Hut

Double ticket: $70 Members / $85 General, inc. one signed copy of The Shepherd's Hut

Click here for details.