News

Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

20th Mar 2017 3:46 PM
ANNOUNCED: Tim Rogers is coming to Byron Bay.
ANNOUNCED: Tim Rogers is coming to Byron Bay.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHILST You Am I are bogged down in negotiations about a new group haircut, Tim Rogers has recorded his seventh secessionist recording, An Actor Repairs. and pleads for your attention as he once again confuses hubris for artistry.

He will be playing songs from twenty-eight years of recordings with accompaniment by extraordinary musicians.

Tim Rogers is an Australian musician, actor and writer, best known as the frontman of Australian rock band You Am I.

He has also recorded solo albums with backing bands.

As of July 2013, Rogers has released 12 albums with You Am I and five solo albums.

Originally for Karlgoorlie, Western Australia, Tim Rogers regards Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones), Pete Townshend (The Who) and Paul Westerberg (The Replacements) as his three formative musical heroes, becoming aware of each of those artists as a teenager.

Throughout his career, Rogers eventually supported all three of these heroes as a musician: You Am I supported The Rolling Stones in 2003, The Who in 2004, and The Replacements in 2015.

At The Byron Theatre on Saturday, April 1. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

AN Actor repairs promises a night of music from his 28-year long catalogue.

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Power has been restored in the Eureka area, and Eureka road is expected to be open in the next few hours as council remove tree debris.

Road closures are still in place around the region

Guess who's the new face of AFL

Chris Hemsworth stars in the latest AFL campaign.

He is swapping the hammer for the footy in new campaign

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Local Partners

Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

AN Actor repairs promises a night of music from his 28-year long catalogue.

Sara Connor won't appeal conviction for killing Bali cop

Sara Connor has decided not to appeal her sentence, but prosecutors have.

"She is scared and (traumatised) with the system here”

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

HIT: Self confessed 'artisanal humorist', Mark Swivel.

Don't believe us? Find out this weekend

Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

AN Actor repairs promises a night of music from his 28-year long catalogue.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

Guess who's the new face of AFL

Chris Hemsworth stars in the latest AFL campaign.

He is swapping the hammer for the footy in new campaign

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!