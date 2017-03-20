Tim Rogers brings latest show to Byron Bay

WHILST You Am I are bogged down in negotiations about a new group haircut, Tim Rogers has recorded his seventh secessionist recording, An Actor Repairs. and pleads for your attention as he once again confuses hubris for artistry.

He will be playing songs from twenty-eight years of recordings with accompaniment by extraordinary musicians.

Tim Rogers is an Australian musician, actor and writer, best known as the frontman of Australian rock band You Am I.

He has also recorded solo albums with backing bands.

As of July 2013, Rogers has released 12 albums with You Am I and five solo albums.

Originally for Karlgoorlie, Western Australia, Tim Rogers regards Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones), Pete Townshend (The Who) and Paul Westerberg (The Replacements) as his three formative musical heroes, becoming aware of each of those artists as a teenager.

Throughout his career, Rogers eventually supported all three of these heroes as a musician: You Am I supported The Rolling Stones in 2003, The Who in 2004, and The Replacements in 2015.

