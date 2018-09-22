Glasby set to overcome rib injury to line up for Storm in GF

QUEENSLAND State of Origin prop Tim Glasby has given Melbourne some much-needed good news, declaring a rib injury won't rule him out of the NRL grand final.

Melbourne officials spent Saturday preparing a defence for star fullback Billy Slater following his shoulder charge ban, which threatens to end his heralded career at the Storm one week early.

But Glasby is all but certain to be fit for the decider despite lasting only the first 12 minutes of the Storm's 22-6 preliminary final win over Cronulla before coming off injured.

The Newcastle-bound forward suffered a torn rib cartilage in a tackle on Friday night and headed for the change rooms soon after in obvious pain.

Having returned to the field for the final eight minutes to test the injury, he insists the pain won't stop him helping the Storm push to become the first team in a quarter of a century to win back-to-back titles in a unified competition.

"It's the sort of injury that you could go on with. You can get an injection and that sort of stuff," the 29-year-old said.

"I've had minor stuff in that area before, although this one was probably a bit worse than I've had before so that's why I knew I needed to get off. I will be right to go."

After Storm's torrid run with injury late in the season, Glasby is the only real fitness concern for the side.

Slater, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Dale Finucane and Suliasi Vunivalu have missed chunks of games this season before returning at the right time.

Glasby said it was an amazing feat to reach another grand final and the perfect way to end his career with Melbourne, which started in 2013. He has signed a three-year deal with the Knights.

He felt this year's path to the decider had been very different to last yearr, when the Storm had strolled to the NRL title after a dominant season.

"Last year we had a dream run and we played really well for the majority of the year and this year has been a bit up and down," Glasby said.

"We've obviously had some personnel changes in key positions and we've had a fair few players out of the team at times.

"It's been a different year, up and down and inconsistent if anything at times but the one thing we've had is outstanding effort. That's been there the whole time."