Tigers star out cold, Ablett injured in early GF carnage

The 2020 AFL Grand Final has been marred by early injuries.

The AFL Grand Final has been thrust into chaos with Geelong superstar Gary Ablett leaving the ground with a shoulder injury and Richmond's Nick Vlastuin stretchered from the ground after being knocked unconscious in the first quarter.

The 30 seconds of carnage came less than five minutes into the game when Vlastuin collided heavily with Geelong's Parick Dangerfield and lay face down on the turf at the Gabba for an extended period before trainers got to him.

Gary Ablett came up smarting from this first-quarter tackle from Richmond captain Trent Cotchin. Picture: Getty Images

Gary Ablett left the field in agony. Picture: Peter Wallis



In the very next play Ablett was tackled by Richmond captain Trent Cotchin and appeared to seriously hurt his left shoulder/collarbone and left the field in the hands of medical staff.

The game has been stopped for five minutes while Vlastuin made his way from the ground.

Dangerfield punched the ball away and met Vlastuin in the head with his elbow.

Minutes later, Ablett re-emerged from the bowels of the Gabba to a huge ovation, preparing to test out his shoulder - After Richmond had booted the first two goals of the game.

Vlastuin reappeared on the bench later, sans guernsey, and was ruled out for the rest of the match.

Patrick Dangerfield KO'd Nick Vlastuin with his elbow.

The match was stopped for several minutes as medicos tended to Vlastuin. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images



