Tickets to see Flume at Falls and signed vinyl on auction

THE last two tickets to the sold out New Year's Eve night at Falls Byron Bay will go on auction for charity later this month, and to make the deal irresistible to fans, Flume himself has added an autographed copy of his latest album, Skin.

Cunning Stunts, the team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink events, will be hosting the auction, as part of the second anniversary of the popular monthly parties.

Funds raised by the The December party and the Flume / Falls auction will go to You Have a Friend, a not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the homeless, marginalised, single parents and their children.

Each tickets to Falls Festival on December 31, courtesy of Secret Sounds, is worth $155.

The autographed album and the tickets to Falls Festival NYE will be up for auction on e-Bay from November 28 and until December 8.

Details of the auction will be announced via the Cunning Stunts website.

Flume's Skin

HIT: A vinyl cope of Flume's second album, Skin, autographed by the producer, has been donated to fundraise for Nudge Nudge Wink Wink second's birthday celebrations. CONTRIBUTED

The market value of the autographed vinyl by Flume could be in the thousands, as the young Sydney producer won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards for this album, plus eight Arias and three APRAs.

The album's first single, Never Be Like You, was the top songs for 2016 at triple j Hottest 100.

The signed copy of the album was sent by Harley Edward Streten, Flume's off-stage name, by his uncle Mark, who lives in the Byron Shire and is a fan of Nudge Nudge Wink Wink.

Mark said his nephew was happy to lend a hand to You Have a Friend.

"Harley is always up for helping others so that would be excellent," he explained.

"Some of his favourite things to relax are walking through nature and surf, and it was not uncommon to see him surfing in Northern Rivers beaches before he became famous."

Flume will be a presenter at the 2017 ARIA Awards on November 28.