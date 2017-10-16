News

Tickets on sale for The Whitlams' next local show

The Whitlams are an Australian indie rock/piano rock group formed in late 1992.
Javier Encalada
by

THE Whitlams has announced an extension of their 25th Anniversary tour that will bring them to Byron Bay in May 2018 and tickets are now on sale.

The band's discography consists of six studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, and 18 singles.

The original line-up was Tim Freedman on keyboards and lead vocals, Andy Lewis on double bass and Stevie Plunder on guitar.

Other than mainstay Freedman, the line-up has changed numerous times.

Since 2001, he has been joined by Warwick Hornby on bass guitar, Jak Housden on guitar and Terepai Richmond on drums.

They recorded the number 1 album Torch the Moon together in 2002 and the critically acclaimed Gold Album Little Cloud in 2006.

From 2011 to 2013 the Whitlams were in hiatus.

On November 11, 2011 (the anniversary of Gough Whitlam's dismissal), Freedman released a solo album, Australian Idle, which featured his new backing band, The Idle.

Subsequently the Whitlams' performance schedule has been reduced to about four weeks each year.

To celebrate turning 25, the Whitlams performed six shows with the best orchestras in Australia for an anniversary tour.

Taking place in April and May of 2017, the tour visited Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide. In each city, they were backed by a 50-piece orchestra using the top performers from each city.

