Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
Storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
News

Thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers today

Cathy Adams
9th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Severe thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind and large hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea while a trough is situated over eastern NSW.

This pattern was drawing humid air down from the tropics, which was interacting with the trough to generate unsettled conditions in many districts.

Today (Tuesday) the Northern Rivers can expect a few showers and thunderstorms – some possibly severe – mainly in the afternoon.

Parts of the state experienced significant rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am today, including Uki (Tweed River) which recorded 116mm.

Areas exposed to further heavy rainfall may be subject to the risk of flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay up with the latest warnings.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe thunderstorms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birth of single malt whisky documented on new film

        Premium Content Birth of single malt whisky documented on new film

        News A Northern Rivers distillery will hold a tasting and screening of The Water of Life - A Whisky Film

        25 fireys needed to put out blaze at recycling plant

        Premium Content 25 fireys needed to put out blaze at recycling plant

        News On route fire crews noticed large volumes of smoke.

        Scenic wedding venue operating for years without approval

        Premium Content Scenic wedding venue operating for years without approval

        Council News The owners are meanwhile proposing glamping facilities

        Why one word is mentioned 131 times in council’s agenda

        Premium Content Why one word is mentioned 131 times in council’s agenda

        Council News A report has highlighted the “urgent need for a policy circuit-breaker” to help...