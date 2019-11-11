Thrills and spills and poetical skills at Bangalow show

POETICAL: Organiser of the Bush Poets competition at this year's Bangalow Show Angus Thurgate and esteemed judge Hannah Ross.

POETICAL: Organiser of the Bush Poets competition at this year's Bangalow Show Angus Thurgate and esteemed judge Hannah Ross. Lyn McCarthy

THIS year's Bangalow Show kicks off this Friday and runs until the last fire-cracker goes off at the fireworks display starting at 8.30pm on Saturday night.

As well as the horse, cattle poultry and produce judging, locals and visitors can enjoy events such as the boot toss, the shopping relay, the dog high jump, the kids' egg and spoon races and Steve's Reptile World.

The ever popular camp draft competition, Iron Man and Mower Madness are also set to thrill the crowd in the arena..

One of the feature events this year is the Bush Poet's Smoko at 2.30pm on Saturday. There's a $50 first prize and a winners sash on offer to anyone who can write and deliver a 3 minute poem containing the word 'tree'.

Local poet Angus Thurgate is, once again, the host and is joined this year by the formidable judging panel of Hannah Ross, Greg Nash and Ben Alcock.

The competition will be held at the Village Green, just past the Moller Pavilion. Audience and participants are encouraged to stick around and join in the spectacular Bang Burger Bar burger eating competition straight after.

More info regarding Bush Poetry event: athurgate@hotmail.com.

For show info go to: www.bangalowshow.com.au