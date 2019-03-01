Thrilling finish to quality comp

BRUNSWICK Heads Bowling Club was the place to be last week, as Carol McGregor, Fay Parkes (sub for Maureen Bertoli), Helen McCaffery and Lorraine McCormick challenged Jenny Andrew, Ilona Pettendy, Sherril Pearce and Lyn Proudlock for top honours in the Club Championship Fours final.

High-quality bowls from all the ladies made for an exciting close contest.

With the score 20-19 in favour of team McCormick and one end left to play, a nail-biting final end resulted in team Proudlock scooping the three shots required to topple McCormick and co and claim victory.

Congratulations to both teams on a great final played in the best of sportsmanship.