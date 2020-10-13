‘THRILLED’: Direct flights to nation’s capital will continue

DIRECT flights between Ballina and Canberra have been extended until 2021.

FlyPelican operated the first direct flights between Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and the nation's capital last July.

It currently offers three direct services a week.

FlyPelican launched the seasonal route with high hopes that locals from both regions would embrace the opportunity to fly directly between these unique parts of Australia.

The route proved to be such a success that FlyPelican has confirmed it will extend it through to the end of January 2021.

Passengers are now welcome to book flights between Ballina and Canberra through to the extended dates on any of the three weekly flights.

Prices remain the same from the initial launch, with seats starting from $229 one way.

Canberrans will have the chance to fly up to the Northern Rivers and enjoy some beautiful warm weather, amazing beaches, acclaimed restaurants and the region's relaxed vibe. Conversely residents from the Northern Rivers can travel to Canberra and immerse themselves in the array of experiences available in the nation's capital including world-class museums, Parliament House and local wineries.

Manager Julie Stewart and Ballina mayor David Wright at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ballina Mayor David Wright said he sees a lot of positives in the extension of the flight route.

"COVID-19 has adversely affected our tourism, travel and hospitality sectors on immense levels. We're thrilled that local businesses will see an influx of visitors from Canberra and add a much-needed boost to the local economy," he said.

Julie Stewart, Airport Manager for Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, was excited by the decision.

"We look forward to being able to continue working in partnership with FlyPelican and Canberra Airport and we welcome their commitment to continuing this route so that more Australians can travel to our region," she said.

Bookings for the Canberra direct service are available via flypelican.com.au