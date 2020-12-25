Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ten people are being assessed by paramedics following a near-drowning at Warana. Picture: Heidi Petith
Ten people are being assessed by paramedics following a near-drowning at Warana. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Ten people involved in shock near-drowning on Sunshine Coast

Matty Holdsworth
25th Dec 2020 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 1.15PM: Three people were taken to hospital after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning in an incident that involved seven others.

Emergency services were called to the incident off Oceanic Dr about 11.41am and later took the three people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said a woman in her 40s was taken in a stable condition after ingesting water.

While a teenage girl and a school-aged girl were also taken to hospital.

The spokeswoman said seven others were assessed but uninjured.

More to come.

 

INITIAL 12PM: Paramedics are assessing 10 after they nearly drowned at Warana on Friday morning.

Authorities were called to the incident in the waters off Oceanic Dr, about 11.41am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said as of 12.15pm, all 10 people were still being assessed.

She said one of the 10 people was expected to be taken to hospital.

More to come.

post immersion queensland ambulance service legacy sunshine coast emergency warana
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News Cancer patients are facing delays in treatment as hospital waiting lists explode. Experts reveal what Australians must do now to ensure they get help.

        PHOTOS: Snow as Santa celebrate Christmas Eve in Lismore

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Snow as Santa celebrate Christmas Eve in Lismore

        News DID we snap you when the White Christmas came to Lismore and dozens of youngsters...

        Police targeting D-Grade drivers over Christmas break

        Premium Content Police targeting D-Grade drivers over Christmas break

        News POLICE will be monitoring rural back roads as well as highways over the summer to...

        ‘Amazing’ music fellowship reopens for 2021

        Premium Content ‘Amazing’ music fellowship reopens for 2021

        News Applications are open until January 18 2021.