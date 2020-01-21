Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning.
Police remain on the scene of a triple fatal near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward
Breaking

Three people killed in horror crash in northern NSW

Matt Deans
by
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been killed in a horror crash near Bellingen early this morning that saw a vehicle leave the roadway and collide with a tree.

The SUV was travelling eastbound on Gleniffer Rd when it struck a large roadside tree near Sunset Drive, Bellingen.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2.30am. 

The vehicle was found to have struck a tree. 

Chief Inspector Gorman said three people inside the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward

The occupants of the vehicle are yet to be formally identified and a crash scene investigation is underway at the location.  

NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, State Emergency Services crews have attended the scene, along with police crash scene investigators. 

Chief Inspector Gorman said all factors surrounding the crash were under investigation and a potential cause was unknown at this stage. 

He urged motorists to take care on local roads, after a year of tragedy in 2019 that saw 21 people killed in car accidents in the Coffs Clarence Police District. 

"It's early in the year and we are calling on all drivers to take care. A motor vehicle is a lethal weapon to all those inside and to all those around it, slow down, do not use your mobile phone, take your time, take rests don't drive if your not prepared to take full responsibility for your actions," Inspt Gorman said.

The eastbound SUV left the roadway near Sunset Ridge Drive, north-west of the Coffs Coast town of Bellingen.
The eastbound SUV left the roadway near Sunset Ridge Drive, north-west of the Coffs Coast town of Bellingen.

"A lot of locals died in accidents last year 17 of our 21 fatalities in the Coffs Clarence Police district were local residents and again I call on locals just to take their time - don't think just because you know the road that conditions or other factors aren't going to change."

Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning.
Three people have died in a single vehicle crash along Gleniffer Rd near Bellingen this morning. Frank Redward

More Stories

Show More
accident bellingen coffs coast crash gleniffer rd mid north coast nsw triple fatality
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parking restrictions, time limits to come in at rest stop

        premium_icon Parking restrictions, time limits to come in at rest stop

        News The changes will be trialled at two northern NSW locations for six months.

        REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        News Will these new land values see you pay more in council rates?

        How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades

        premium_icon How much Make it Rain auction nabbed for rural fire brigades

        News A workout with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, dinner with Simon Baker were among...

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds hit