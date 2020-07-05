Three dead in boat accident not wearing lifejackets

Warning: Graphic Images

Three men have died in large swells that sent their boat crashing into rocks at Sydney's Botany Bay.

Police were called around 12.30pm today to waters around La Perouse amid reports three people were in the water.

Helicopter vision shows an overturned boat being smashed against rocks near the lighthouse near Henry Head Lane where the boat had capsized.

The three men were winched from the water by a Westpac helicopter.

Three people are dead following a boat accident off La Perouse. Picture: 7News

Emergency crews performed CPR on two of the people but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been formally identified.

It is believed the three men were not wearing life jackets when their boat overturned.

The incident occurred less than 1km from the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter base - an estimated direct flying time of around 15 seconds.

But crewman Clayton Allison said two men were already unconscious in the water by the time they arrived.

The overturned boat on the rocks. Picture: 7News

"Both people were unconscious as they were winched out of the water and it took a little bit to get both of them on board the aircraft," Mr Allison said.

"Once we got the first two people on board we were unaware there was a third person and given we had two critically ill people on board the aircraft, and again not knowing there was a third, we made a decision to return to the base here where we could commence resuscitation."

A NSW Ambulance helicopter arrived shortly after and located the third man, winching him up and returning him to the La Perouse helicopter base where paramedics attempted CPR on all three men.

Multiple bodies have been pulled out of the water after a boat accident in La Perouse. Picture: Adam Yip

Hayden Sorrell was the crewman twice lowered into the water to retrieve the first two patients and said told The Daily Telegraph he felt they gave the men the best chance of survival they could.

"I do take comfort in knowing we did everything we can do and we did provide the best form of care we can," Mr Sorrell told The Daily Telegraph.

"This isn't my first rescue that's involved CPR in the aircraft on multiple patients so we do train a lot for it.

"The aim is for my winchman to lower me down and put me as close as they can to the patient … we use a snatch and grab, dive under the water and come up and hook them from behind.

A Westpac lifesaver pulling a body out of the water in La Perouse. Picture: Michael Ortuno

"After that I give the signal and the air crewman winches us straight up.

"(I) went back down to pick up another patient which was further back in the bay. In that situation the aircraft drifted back as I was moving the first patient into the recovery position inside the aircraft to try to give him the best chance.

"It is the sad reality of the job, due to people fishing and being outdoors."

Ambulance inspector Geoff Senior said: "Three people went out on a nice day in a boat and they haven't come back to their loved ones so it's a tragedy.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. Picture: Michael Ortuno

"It's hard on the paramedics that have a technical and professional job to do but also we're still people. This was a vast joint emergency response where everyone worked together extremely well under these demanding circumstances."

"It goes to show how quickly a situation can change - it is an absolutely disastrous way to end a weekend."

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Three men die in boat accident on Botany Bay