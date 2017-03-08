Three guitars in Bluesfest raffle

GUITAR RAFFLE: Cystic Fibrosis campaigners Jenny and Alan Tunks with the three Gibson Les Paul Studio guitars that will be raffled at Bluesfest.

BLESFEST line-ups chop and change every year, that's what can make it such a great festival, but the Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle never waivers.

For the the last 21 years Alan and Jenny Tunks have raffled off three great Gibson Les Paul guitars at Bluesfest to raise money to support research and treatment of cystic fibrosis, a debilitating disease that affects the lungs of sufferers.

Momentum is building this year with new Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt taking an active interest in supporting the Tunks' campaign to have newly developed drug Orkambi included on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

This would allow sufferers like the Tunk's son to access the new drug which instead of merely treating symptoms would actually treat the cause of the disease.

Tickets for the guitar raffle are available already available at Byron Music and from 5-8pm on Friday March 24 the will be at the Byron at Byron Resort.

The prizes are three Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars each signed by many of the performers at this year's Bluesfest

Tickets cost $5 each or 3 for $10 and will be drawn in the evening of Easter Monday April 17 on the main stage. For information call 0401275543