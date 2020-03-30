Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
We can expect some stormy weather this week.
We can expect some stormy weather this week.
Weather

Three days of thunderstorms, weather bureau warns

30th Mar 2020 2:00 PM

WE COULD be in for some stormy weather over the next three days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

At the moment, there is a high pressure system near New Zealand, which is stretching a ridge to the north coast.

"A cold front is forecast to cross the south of the during Monday, with an associated low pressure trough pushing through to the northeast," BoM explains on its website.

"This front is expected to bring unsettled weather to much of the state, with potential for severe thunderstorms.

"Another high will move to the southern Tasman on Tuesday in the wake of the front.

"An upper level trough is expected to affect the west of the state from Wednesday bringing some unsettled weather which will extend to the remainder later in the week."

Temperatures for Tuesday

  • Lismore: 30 degrees
  • Ballina: 29 degrees
  • Byron Bay: 27 degrees
  • Casino: 31 degrees
  • Kyogle: 27 degrees.
bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather storm
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight of her life: Mum battles 'inoperable' cancer

        premium_icon Fight of her life: Mum battles 'inoperable' cancer

        News FRIENDS are rallying around a local mum, who has a severely disabled son, as she embarks on urgent and aggressive cancer treatment.

        New West Byron DA is on public exhibition, but then what?

        premium_icon New West Byron DA is on public exhibition, but then what?

        Environment WE explain the process ahead for the contentious $40 million proposal. 

        Crystals may help in these uncertain times

        premium_icon Crystals may help in these uncertain times

        News CRYSTAL Castle offers online membership which includes deliveries of nature’s...

        Free computers for NSW kids to learn from home

        premium_icon Free computers for NSW kids to learn from home

        Education State prepares for students to learn from home  