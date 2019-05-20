THREE CRASHES: Four injured, one dead in North Burnett

A 26-year-old man was airlifted to Brisbane with suspected spinal injuries after his car rolled over on the Gayndah-Mundubbera Road on May 18.

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has died and four people have been injured in three separate road crashes in the North Burnett over the weekend.

Just before 4pm on Friday, emergency services were called to a truck rollover at Balls Road in Bancroft, north east of Monto.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Queensland Police Service said it was believed the truck was climbing an incline when it left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Later that night three Tongan men were travelling between Eidsvold and Mundubbera when they were involved in a car crash.

They travelled home after the crash but awoke on Saturday morning in pain.

After arriving at Eidsvold Hospital they were airlifted to Bundaberg.

One man, who had suffered chest and neck injuries, was flown by RACQ Lifeflight helicopter.

The other two were flown by plane, one with a shoulder injury and one with neck injuries.

It is believed their injuries were not life threatening.

Just before midnight on Saturday a 26-year-old French tourist rolled his car on the Gayndah-Mundubbera Road.

A 26-year-old man was airlifted to Brisbane with suspected spinal injuries after his car rolled over on the Gayndah-Mundubbera Road on May 18. Alex Treacy

The man, and sole occupant of the vehicle, complained of numbness and had suspected chest and spinal injuries.

The road was closed and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel set up a landing site for a rescue helicopter, which was called at about 1am.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.