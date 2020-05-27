Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 8000 people have joined in on a viral internet Facebook trend dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
More than 8000 people have joined in on a viral internet Facebook trend dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
Technology

Thousands of memes mock popular premier

by Phoebe Loomes
27th May 2020 7:16 PM

Thousands of people have joined a new Facebook group dedicated to poking fun at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

The popular Premier, who recently enjoyed a 75 per cent approval rating in a state News Poll, appears to have gathered a new audience through his coronavirus briefings.

The memes mock Mr Andrews' daily updates, where he often addresses his "fellow Victorians", telling them he'll "keep it brief".

The internet jokesters explained the Facebook group, which has 8854 fans, is solely dedicated to "pretending to be Daniel Andrews".

"It's funny, it's relevant, and it's what we all deserve," the group description explains.

Dan Andrews is off to see the Wizard.
Dan Andrews is off to see the Wizard.

Posts on the page include Mr Andrews' face superimposed in various scenes including the Great Barrier Reef, basketball courts, on album covers and in scenes from famous films. Many posts have received hundreds of likes in the space of a few hours.

The posts often imitate Mr Andrews saying, "My fellow Victorians, I will keep this brief …"

Many of the posts attract hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.
Many of the posts attract hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

Mr Andrews' overwhelming popularity in an April News Poll was largely attributed to his hard and fast decision in March to close non essential businesses, following the recording of coronavirus cases in the state.

Modelling had predicted Victoria could see 36,000 deaths without any preventive measures being implemented.

One of the group's administrator's told Pedestrian he'd been approving 50 new members every 10 minutes after the group became wildly popular in April.

Victoria has recorded 1610 cases of coronavirus and five of those have died.

News.com.au has contacted the group's creator for more information.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Thousands of memes mock Premier

'Let me keep this b'.
'Let me keep this b'.
This image may have been altered.
This image may have been altered.
Some of the jokes are a bit cheesy.
Some of the jokes are a bit cheesy.
coronavirus daniel andrews editors picks health memes politics social media technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How long will you really have to wait for a flu shot?

        premium_icon How long will you really have to wait for a flu shot?

        News DOCTORS and pharmacies have been working tirelessly in an effort to make sure flu vaccinations are available to as many people as possible.

        COMMENT: Growing back with a conservation stimulus

        premium_icon COMMENT: Growing back with a conservation stimulus

        Environment “IN a post-Covid world, a green, conservation-focused stimulus package ... could...

        Unexpected discovery stops work on major project

        premium_icon Unexpected discovery stops work on major project

        News Investigation under way after a surprise find during excavation

        Lockdown authors’ response is icing on 90th birthday cake

        premium_icon Lockdown authors’ response is icing on 90th birthday cake

        News GENEVIVE wrote to seven famous authors and two tennis players,