Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Politics

Thousands gather for bushfire and climate rally

10th Jan 2020 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS have gathered in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to protest against the federal government's handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance of climate change.

The rally was organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

The Melbourne event went ahead despite calls from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police who expressed concern that police would need to be pulled away from bushfires to monitor the large crowds.

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

The crowd is marching from Town Hall to Parliament House in Sydney, with some chanting "Hey hey, ho ho ScoMo has go to go".

The protest is calling for more action on climate change, more funds for firefighters and for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be sacked.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called for protesters to be mindful of the state's police resources.

"When resources are exhausted, we'd ask that those resources are not diverted," he said.

"Perhaps there are other times to make your point."

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix

 

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
bushfires climate protest scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Woman dies in prison

      Woman dies in prison
      • 10th Jan 2020 7:54 PM

      Top Stories

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

        Council’s water carting service thrives

        premium_icon Council’s water carting service thrives

        News The service was set up to ease the increasing demand for tank water supply...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.