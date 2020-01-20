Thousands announced to boost local groups

Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott announced the Ballina Rugby Clubhouse and the Byron Bay will receive thousands under the federal funding.

TWO longstanding Byron Bay and Ballina community groups are set to receive thousands of much needed funding under the Stronger Communities grant program.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot announced the Ballina Rugby Club will receive $10,000 to go towards the construction of disabled and parents’ facilities under the program.

The Ballina Rugby Clubhouse was established in 1984 and it was constructed with voluntary labour and local business support.

The club’s upgrades will ensure it remains a valuable community asset for years to come.

“I’m proud to support the Ballina Rugby Club and commend them on their initiative to convert existing facilities into disabled and parents’ facilities,” Ms Elliot said.

“Building a more accessible bathroom will enable people with disabilities to get more involved with the club.

“We’re so fortunate to have such active, committed and diverse community groups across our region and I look forward to continue working together to make our area an even better place to live.

“I’ll always fight to get our fair share from Canberra.

“This funding is part of the more than $2 billion that I’ve delivered for local roads, schools, health and community resources.”

Ms Elliot further announced $10,000 in funding for the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club to upgrade their amenities block under the program.

“This club, with over 800 members, does a fantastic and important job in keeping locals and visitors safe in and around the water,” she said.