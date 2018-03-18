Menu
Mall evacuated amid reports of ‘two down’

Thousand Oaks Mall California active shooter.
by Jamie Seidel

AT LEAST two people are believed to have been shot after a gunman opened fire in a Californian shopping mall, sending shoppers scrambling for cover.

Police have surrounded the Oasis Mall in Thousand Oaks, California, after a series of gunshots was heard by customers and staff.

A 'stay in place' order has been issued to those who remain inside the building.

 

Several ambulances have been seen arriving at the scene. Initial police reports indicate "two down" inside the mall. They've since confirmed one person is dead and another has been taken to hospital.

MORE TO COME

