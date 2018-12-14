This year's Uncle's uncle

UNCLE OF THE YEAR: Uncle chairman John McKay, director Chad Kolcze and Adam Goode -Uncle of the Year 2018 winner.

UNCLE OF THE YEAR: Uncle chairman John McKay, director Chad Kolcze and Adam Goode -Uncle of the Year 2018 winner. Contributed

UNCLE Projects end-of-year celebration took place last Friday evening with Adam Goode announced as the 2018 Uncle of the Year.

"The celebration showcased Uncle - the healthy diverse village that still lives on 20 years from when local men first started stepping up for boys who were without healthy male role models,” spokesman Jason Dwyer said.

"More than 80 mothers, boys, uncle men and fathers and sons joined the gathering of the tribe to celebrate and honour the good work done by the Uncle Project in the community.

"Members are now travelling a greater distance to be part of the tribe due to Byron's high cost of living. Yet the empowerment still remains the same, from a service that connects Far North Coast men with boys growing up in the area.

"Each year, one particular man gives more of himself than others and at The Uncle Project we like to acknowledge this special contribution of time, love and compassion, and this year it is Adam Goode.”