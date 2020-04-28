Man's classy bin outing goes viral

Vince Leehy's hilarious Facebook post has racked up more than 60,000 likes.

Vince Leehy's hilarious Facebook post has racked up more than 60,000 likes.

THE joy of something as simple as taking the bin out has never been realised until Covid-19 forced us to stay inside. In fact bin night has turned from a weekly chore to a rare outing worth getting dressed up for, if the hilarious social media craze is anything to go by.

Dressed up in a suit and tie with nowhere to go, Coffs man Vince Leehy was pictured enjoying a fancy candlelit dinner beside his wheelie bin in a Facebook post on the Bin Isolation Outing group that has since gone viral.

The photo, which arguably takes the cake, has attracted more than 60,000 likes.

"Bin's out more than me, so joined bin for dinner on the footpath as we wait for bin man," Vince captioned the photo.

The photo has also been shared and commented on thousands of times since it was posted on Friday morning, much to the retiree's surprise.

"This wins the internet," one commenter wrote.

Vince said he and his wife Ling had set up the photo outside their Apollo Dr home as a laugh in these otherwise trying times.

"I'm amazed by the number of messages and compliments I've received from all over the world," he said.

"We saw other people doing it on Facebook and thought why not, we're both sitting at home and can't go anywhere so let's go in our front yard and class it up for a laugh."

Vince's wife Ling pictured taking the bins out in her wedding dress in a post on the Bin Isolation Outing group.

This is the second time Vince and Ling have turned garbage day into a big day out. Earlier this month the pair dressed up in their wedding outfits to take the bins out.

Vince said he and his wife have had so much fun, they've already been preparing for their third bin outing.

The Bin Isolation Outing group has amassed more than one million members after it was created by a Hervey Bay woman.