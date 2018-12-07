Menu
Login
Where is the best rest stop?
Where is the best rest stop?
News

This should be how a truck rest stop looks

7th Dec 2018 7:00 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM

BALMATTUM Southbound on the Hume Highway, just before Euroa, is one of the best parking bays that truckie Benn Davis has ever encountered.

"It has a few spots at the front nearest to the highway that are well lit and are perfect for drivers having short breaks," he said.

Benn said it also had a section for cars and nomads on the other side of the amenities and a large area out the back, away from highway noise, which was unlit and perfect for drivers having an overnight rest period.

"In my humble opinion, it should be the template for all rest areas," he said.

Timothy Malden agreed and said the Hume rest areas had improved "in leaps and bounds" during the last few years.

Junior Mckenna said other highways were worse than the Hume.

"I find the Hume to have plenty of areas to pull up. Considering I spend most of my time on the other highways around the country, in which you can travel one hour in between rest locations, the Hume is like a relief to me."

big rigs hot topics editors picks hot topics hot topics online
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Bring on Byron solution

    Bring on Byron solution

    News BYRON councillor calls on the state government to spell out a fix for short term holiday letting damage.

    Mother Tree shows artist's journey

    Mother Tree shows artist's journey

    News Nia McCleod's exhibition opens this Friday

    WAVE RAVE: Mono out for a hat trick of wins

    WAVE RAVE: Mono out for a hat trick of wins

    News Mono out to do it all again

    Boardriders golf day supports families in need

    Boardriders golf day supports families in need

    News Byron Boardriders Golf Day results

    Local Partners