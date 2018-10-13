Menu
Actor Gilles Marini is siding with Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in their ongoing feud about Sex and the City. Picture: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Celebrity

SATC star is ‘Team Kim Cattrall’

by New York Post
13th Oct 2018 10:03 AM

WE KNOW what side Gilles Marini is on.

The actor, who played Kim Cattrall's hunky neighbour Dante in the 2008 Sex and the City movie, raved about the actress who publicly feuded with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for the past several months, according to the New York Post.

 

"Kim is one of the most incredible women on planet Earth," he told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "She's absolutely phenomenal, kind, sweet, strong. What an actress."

He also said that the two are still in touch.

On her decision to not participate in a Sex and the City 3 - which was just the start of the feud between Cattrall and SJP - Marini defended her.

Gilles Marini played Dante in Sex and the City. Picture: Instagram
"We can't point fingers at anybody because they didn't want to make a movie," he said. "If it doesn't make them happy, they shouldn't do it, because then you'll regret it."

The beef between the two stars escalated when Cattrall said she and SJP were "never friends" despite years of filming together.

Despite years of filming together, Kim Catrall says that she and Sarah Jessica Parker were “never friends.” Picture: Evan Agostini/Imag
When the Divorce actress posted her condolences to Cattrall's Instagram after her brother went missing and was then found dead, the Police Academy star slammed her on social media.

"You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona," Cattrall said in February.

 

Gilles Marini played Dante in Sex and the City. Picture: Instagram
As the dust settled, SJP most recently said to a social media commenter who longed for a new SATC film said she was "not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her."

Sarah Jessica Parker has said that she’s not sure she can imagine doing another SATC movie without Cattrall. Picture: Supplied
But for Marini, he'd be in if he was ever asked.

"Are you kidding? It's the movie that made me," he said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

