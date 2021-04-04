This ‘resort-like’ hinterland home has a yoga room and creek frontage

777 Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, NSW 2482. The property is being marketed by McGrath Byron Bay.

777 Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, NSW 2482. The property is being marketed by McGrath Byron Bay.

Creek-frontage, three national parks as neighbours and a dedicated yoga room with Japanese tatami mats: it sounds like a dream, but this is a real property that has recently hit the market.

777 Wilsons Creek Road in Wilsons Creek is for sale with a price guide of $5.5 million.

Built in 2000 with Feng Shui principles in mind, the home boasts six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a yoga room and meditation space.

It sits on a 2.95 hectare property, in the Byron hinterland inland from Mullumbimby, with an 800 metre frontage to Wilsons Creek.

The stunning property, being marketed by McGrath Byron Bay, has gorgeous gardens featuring a wide range of homegrown produce including oranges, mandarins, various lemons, lemonade tree, grapefruit, limes, bananas, lychees, peaches, pecan, macadamia, guava, plums, ginger and turmeric.

According to the listing, there are platypus living in the property’s swimming hole and an array of other wildlife frequent the area.

“Bordered by the ever-flowing Wilsons Creek and flanked by three national parks, this one-of-a-kind property is enveloped by established native and exotic gardens,” the listing said.

“Exactingly built to Feng Shui principles and ensuring verdant vistas from every aspect, the breathtaking residence is an ode to natural materials and needs to be seen to be believed.”

The listing says the “resort-like” property features “fully turfed grounds” with “tree-studded gardens creating a parklike feel”.

The “exquisite” timber home was built using blackbutt, spotted gum and Tasmanian oak timbers.

The six “spacious bedrooms” are each framed with “architect-designed windows and doors” while the home’s yoga room “features built-in Japanese Tatami yoga mats and stunning views”.

The main living areas have high cathedral ceilings with exposed timber and each bathroom has an “exclusive” basin from French designer Philippe Starck.

According to the listing, a development application is in progress for an art studio and “luxe barn accommodation”.

The home has 220,000L of water storage and a 24-panel solar array.

It is 15 minutes from Mullumbimby and 20 minutes to Brunswick Heads.