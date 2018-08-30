Door or beach? Image that’s confusing the internet

This image is confusing the internet. Picture: Rebecca Reilly

This image is confusing the internet. Picture: Rebecca Reilly

JUST when we'd finally got over that Laurel or Yanny clip, the internet goes and throws us another absolutely baffling curveball.

Yes, people the world over are currently debating whether this otherwise innocent photo is of a particularly colourful green and blue doorframe … or if it's actually snapshot of a beach turned on its side.

This image is confusing the internet. Picture: Rebecca Reilly

See? We can't decide either.

Originally shared by Twitter user Rebecca Reilly, this mind-boggling image has successfully confused the internet yet again.

Mind-blowing optical illusions

But unlike 'The Dress' debacle of 2015 where people were divided into one of two camps, plenty of users seem to be able to identify both sides of the optical illusion. Although that still doesn't mean we can make our minds up.

One confused user wrote: "I've been staring at this and flipping my phone around for like six minutes. Door or beach?"

Others took drastic messages to convince people it was a doorframe.

Looks about right to us …

Another added: "One minute it's a door and the next it's a beach, why do you do this?"

But not everyone was so willing to debate the photo, with one user steadfast in the belief that it's a "blue door with a green frame DUH".

Albeit a very tatty green frame …

Another logically pointed out that it must be the edge of door that is "creating that shadow in the water".

Is it a door or a beach?

However, unwilling to go down without a fight, one user simplistically asserted: "Nothing about this looks like a door. Everything about it looks like a beach. Goodbye."

Meanwhile, another beach believer even went so far to circle the "waves" and "tiny clouds" in the sky which others had put down to a shoddy paint job.

Thankfully, Rebecca came back and settled the debate once and for all.

Luckily, Rebecca settled the debate once and for all by re-posting her original image two days later.

And despite the weird shadow one user rightly pointed out, it was actually a beach all along. Anyone else remembers when pictures of the sea used to be relaxing?