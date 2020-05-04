Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Macadamia liqueur from Brookie’s.
Macadamia liqueur from Brookie’s.
Business

This North Coast liqueur has claimed a world-class gong

4th May 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAPE Byron Distillery has claimed yet another accolade, this time for the world’s best nut liqueur.

Mac. by Brookie’s is the distillery’s macadamia liqueur and has taken our the top honour at the 2020 World Liqueur Awards.

The nutty creation was laucnehd at the end of January 2019 and combines the rich flavour or roasted macadamias with the coffee, cacao and hazelnut notes of toasted Australian wattleseed.

The liqueur is made entirely from locally-sourced ingredients, including macadamias from the Brook family farm, home to Cape Byron Distillery.

“It was a humbling experience waking up to the news that Mac. had taken home the gong for not just best in Australia, but the world,” co-founder Eddie Brook said.

“We are blessed with an abundance of incredible native Australian produce in the Northern Rivers and we get excited about showcasing these flavours in spirits that consumers have never tried.

“So, we are stoked to see that people around the world are excited about our products too.”

He recommends shaking Mac. into a velvety espresso martini or take inspiration from Fleet Restaurant by mixing it with Brookie’s Dry Gin and Campari.

Mac. is available at www.capebyrondistillery.com.

byron bay business northern rivers business northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owners urged to download COVIDSafe app

        premium_icon Business owners urged to download COVIDSafe app

        News BUSINESS NSW says this will allow businesses in the Northern Rivers to start trading again sooner.

        TIMELINE: History of West Byron development proposals

        premium_icon TIMELINE: History of West Byron development proposals

        News ONE of the proposed developments is expected to go court this year.

        Why 163 critically endangered snails had to be moved

        premium_icon Why 163 critically endangered snails had to be moved

        Environment Ecologists spent hundreds of hours surveying snail habitat

        Group concerned new DA isn’t significantly different

        premium_icon Group concerned new DA isn’t significantly different

        News “We would like the court... (to) take into account public interest"