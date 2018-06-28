The terrifying act that kills four Aussies a week
103 Australians have lost their lives to violence in 2018. All of us have a role to play in lowering this sad toll, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY.
HASSAN Jeng and Roy Murray lived at opposite ends of Australia, there was a 19-year difference in their ages, one of them was a convicted drug dealer and the other resided in one of Australia's remotest communities.
These men seem different in almost every way, yet they have one terrifying thing in common - they were both stabbed to death on the first day of 2018.
Hassan was a 23-year-old maximum security inmate at Port Phillip Prison and Roy was a 52-year-old resident of Palm Island.
Since these men were killed six months ago, Australia has lost a further 101 people to violence.
That's about four killings a week.
Fellow journalist Katherine Benson and I record violent deaths as they happen.
It is no surprise that our research shows men figure highly as both victims and perpetrators.
Aussie families are mourning the killings of 61 men in the past 26 weeks.
Women are the second most at-risk group, with 33 adult females now dead as a result of someone else's brutality.
And the most heart-breaking statistic of all - nine Aussie kids have lost their lives to violence this year.
Men are suspected in 84 violent deaths and women are suspected in 14.
A number of people were allegedly killed by both genders and police are yet to determine who killed about nine Australians.
Domestic violence is alleged to have played a part in 38 deaths.
Of the 61 male victims, 48 were allegedly killed by other blokes while women stand accused in 10 of these deaths
About 10 of the male killings were attributed to DV - with five male and five female family members charged.
Twenty-nine of the 33 women killed this year allegedly died at the hands of men. Three women are believed to have been killed by other women.
About 21 of the femicides are attributed to domestic or family violence.
One man was responsible for almost half the child killings in Australia in the past six months.
As well as murdering his four grandchildren, Peter Miles shot his daughter Katrina and his wife Cynda at Margaret River in May before ending his own life.
Two men are suspected in the deaths of two other children and one woman has been charged over the death of another child.
We do not know who killed Canberra siblings Ezvin, 8, and five-year-old Furaha Muhoro - they died in a suspicious house fire in Canberra on February 19.
Their mother Anne Wachera was also killed.
NSW had the most killings, with 30 deaths recorded in that state.
Victoria had the second highest number with 27 killings and there were 20 in Queensland.
Stabbing was the primary act of violence with shootings and bashings also figuring highly.
As we move into the second half of 2018, it is important for all Australians to acknowledge the impact of violence on our communities.
For each person lost to violence, there are countless loved ones having to come to terms with these preventable tragedies.
The impact of violence does not end when a person dies. It taints every aspect of the lives of those left behind for many years.
In the saddest of cases, parents lose a child or kids are left parentless with one killed and the other jailed.
Often violence deprives elderly or disabled people of their primary carers.
While we all recognise the trauma violence has on surviving family members, it is also vital to realise that the loved ones of perpetrators will go through their own guilt-ridden emotional hell.
The mental healing cannot begin until after justice is served, and in a lot of cases this process can be glacial.
At the end of the day, all Australians are responsible for lowering the toll of violence.
This is not to say that we are all violent or that we should all take the blame for the intolerable acts of a few bad apples.
The fix is never going to be easy, but it does start with good people challenging the norms that give others a green light to act physically on their rage.
Unless we all stand up to end violence, the need for counting dead Australians will continue. - NewsRegional
News Corp journalist Sherele Moody is the recipient of 2017 Clarion and Walkley Our Watch journalism excellence awards for her coverage of domestic violence issues. Sherele is also the founder of The RED HEART Campaign.
*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
BY THE NUMBERS
2018 toll of violence in Australia
TOTAL AUSTRALIANS KILLED - 103
TOTAL MEN KILLED - 61
TOTAL WOMEN KILLED - 33
TOTAL CHILDREN KILLED - 9
Number of people allegedly killed by men - 84*
Number of people allegedly killed by women - 14*
Number of murders where killer gender is unknown - 8
Alleged domestic or family violence - 38
*Some deaths attributed to male and female perpetrators
Source: The RED HEART Campaign
AUSTRALIANS LOST TO VIOLENCE IN 2018
Aaron Marks 13 May
Adrian Tret 5 May
Alfredo Pengue 9 Feb
Alistair William Wilson 25 May
Amelia Blake 13 Jan
Antonia Tatchell 11 Jan
Ayre Cockman 11 May
Barry Moffat 30 May
Boy (unnamed) 8 Jun
Brett Nicholls 3 May
Brodie Moran 8 Mar
Caroline Anne Willis 25 May
Cecelia Haddad 29 Apr
Ezvin Muhoro 20 Feb
Furaha Muhoro 20 Feb
Christipher "Milo" Holder 30 Mar
Cynda Miles 11 May
David Graves 31 Jan
Debbie Combarngo 6 May
Deon Hewitt 28 May
Edward James Lockyer 29 Jan
Erol Tokcan 9 Mar
Eurydice Dixon 13 Jun
Gail Winner 1 Jun
Garry James Welsh 23 Feb
Gilbert Caetano 20 May
Graeme Thomson 17 Apr
Hassan Jeng 1 Jan
Haydn Butcher 2 Jan
Ho Ledinh 23 Jan
Ingrid Driver Enalanga Apr 29
Jacob Bell 20 Apr
James Switez-Glowacz 8 Feb
Jason Fry 15 Apr
John Windle 23 Apr
Karen Ashcroft 14 May
Katie Haley 9 Mar
Katrina Miles 11 May
Kay Shirley Dix 27 Mar
Kayden Cockman 11 May
Keith Chaytor 17 Apr
Klaus Petr 13 Jan
Le Ngoc Le 5/6 Feb
Mahmoud Hawi 15 Feb
Male 10 Mar
Margaret Indich 4 Jan
Marija Karovska 25 Feb
Mark Miller 25 May
Mark Russell 25 Feb
Mary Freeman 26 Jan
Michael Horne 1 Jun
Mohammed Salihy 19 Jan
Nancy Barclay 24 Jan
Nicola Manyok-Thiak 14 Mar
Noura Khatib 25 Jan
Phillip Chamberlain 22 Mar
Qi Yu 8 June
Radmila Stevanovic 2 Feb
Rodney Ballis 16 Feb
Rory "Meggs" Elliott 22 Feb
Ros Thomson 17 Apr
Roy Murray 1 Jan
Roystn Batten 1 Apr
Rylan Cockman 11 May
Sally Rothe 4 Feb
Sam Leschke 17 Mar
Scott James Morrison 3 Jan
Simone Fraser 13 Mar
Taye Cockman 11 May
Teah Rose Luckwell 28 Mar
Wachira 'Mario' Phetmang Unknown date
Unnamed 15 May
Unnamed 21 Mar
Unnamed 24 May
Unnamed 1 Apr
Unnamed 9 Mar
Unnamed 16 Feb
Unnamed 28 Feb
Unnamed 24-25 Feb
Unnamed 3 Mar
Unnamed 9 Mar
Unnamed 17 Mar
Unnamed 27 Mar
Unnamed 18 May
Unnamed 13 Jun
Unnamed 14 Feb
Unnamed 16 Mar
Unnamed 1 Apr
Unnamed 17 Mar
Unnamed 30 Apr
Unnamed 4 May
Unnamed 4 May
Unnamed 27 Mar
Unnamed 17 Apr
Unnamed 3 Jan
Unnamed 26 Apr
Unnamed 24 Apr
Unnamed 8 Jan
Unnamed 14 Jun
Unnamed 18 Jan
Unnamed 18 Jun
Unnamed 28 Jun
Unnamed Unknown date