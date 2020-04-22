Menu
Third western Sydney aged care resident dies from COVID-19

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
22nd Apr 2020 5:47 AM
A 92-year-old woman has become the third resident of the virus-stricken Anglicare facility in Sydney's west to die from COVID-19 bringing the state's death toll to 31.

The elderly female resident of Anglicare's Newmarch House in Caddens passed away late on Tuesday morning, according to a "saddened" statement from Anglicare Sydney.

Newmarch House in western Sydney. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 and had multiple health issues.

Anglicare Sydney CEO Grant Millard shared his "deepest sympathies" to the woman's family and asked the community for "thoughts and prayers".

"This is a very sad time not only for the immediate family but also for other residents and staff," Mr Millard said.

"Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support the

families through what is a difficult and challenging time."

It comes as NSW Health confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 within the Anglicare aged care facility, with 28 residents and 14 staff infected by a female worker who completed six shifts while unaware she had the deadly virus.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Third western Sydney aged care resident dies from COVID-19

