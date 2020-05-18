A SPECIALIST respiratory clinic to treat those with coronavirus or coronavirus-like symptoms will open on the Gold Coast today.

Only the third rapid response unit on the Coast, the new Hope Island clinic was established to reduce the burden on emergency departments and other GP clinics while also reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 across the community.

The other clinics in Burleigh Waters and Upper Coomera opened last month, with an additional clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island residents to be launched at Nerang.

Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Gold Coast Primary Health Network Board Chair, Dr Roger Halliwell, said because low numbers of the virus were being detected, testing was even more important to pick up any new cases and stop any potential spread.

The clinics are among the hundred 100 GP-led respiratory clinics that have been opened across the country as part of the Federal Government's $2.4 billion health response to COVID-19.

The new clinic is at 10 Santa Barbara Rd, Hope Island.

Originally published as Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast