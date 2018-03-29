Third person arrested over brutal servo 'slashing', robbery

Three people have now been arrested over an armed robbery at the Liberty service station at Casino.

Hamish Broome

A THIRD person has been charged following an investigation into the assault of a man during an armed robbery at Casino earlier this week.

About 7am on Sunday, three men confronted Ken Whitton, 61, as he was opening the Liberty service station on Centre Street.

It's alleged the trio threatened the employee before assaulting him with a metal pole and slashing him with a knife.

The group stole cash before fleeing in a car that was driven by another man.

Police were alerted and officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Mr Whitton was taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Following inquiries, police arrested two men - aged 20 and 45 - earlier this week. Both were charged and are before the courts.

Following further inquiries, police attended a home in Coraki about 1.30pm yesterday where they arrested a 21-year-old man.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon and cause wounding; and robbery armed with offensive weapon.

The man was bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au