Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in hotel quarantine in Queensland as outbreaks continue to grow in Victoria and NSW.
Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in hotel quarantine in Queensland as outbreaks continue to grow in Victoria and NSW.
Health

‘Things can change quickly’ in Queensland

by Janelle Miles
2nd Jan 2021 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new case of the pandemic virus in hotel quarantine as authorities continue to monitor the situation in NSW and Victoria closely.

Victoria has announced another 12 cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, 10 of them locally acquired, while NSW has seven new cases amid concerns about chains of transmission in western Sydney.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has introduced compulsory mask wearing for Greater Sydney residents in some public indoor spaces, including shopping centres and on public transport, from midnight Saturday.

Anyone caught flouting the new rules will face $200 fines.

The new Queensland case takes total numbers of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases since the pandemic began to 1255, including 13 active infections.

Queensland's last case of community transmission was in September.

The state's borders are open to most of Australia except Greater Sydney, which has been declared a hotspot.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: Mark Cranitch.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

But with ongoing outbreaks in Victoria and NSW, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath have both urged Queenslanders to reassess the need to travel to those states.

"While we are not changing any restrictions to NSW and Victoria at this stage, as we've seen, things can change really quickly with this virus, so I continue to urge Queenslanders travelling to these states to reassess their plans - if it is not necessary, then consider staying here," Dr Young said late Friday.

Dr Young said that at this stage, Queensland's borders would be reviewed on January 8.

"While the situation can change rapidly, I am confident that January 8 is an appropriate time to consider any further changes in response to the cases in NSW and Victoria," she said.

 

Originally published as 'Things can change quickly': New Qld case as border monitored

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be prioritised”, but this is being impacted by Queensland border restrictions.

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and waterfalls on...

        Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        Premium Content Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        News The family of Casino’s Koby Goodwin will have to fund their own accommodation in...