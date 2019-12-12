Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Crime

Thieves allegedly steal 25,000 litres of drinking water

Jodie Callcott
12th Dec 2019 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres after Tweed Shire Council discovered the water was stolen from its Murwillumbah facility.

The alleged theft comes just days before council impose Level 2 water restrictions.

Between 8 - 9pm on Monday, a tanker, accompanied by a utility, allegedly drove into Murwillumbah and stole 25,000 litres of water.

CCTV footage shows the heist and identified the vehicles, which has been given to police.

Council's general manager Troy Green said the operators of the commercial truck and utility could expect a knock on the door from police.

"The theft of a very large volume of drinking water is a criminal act and we will be seeking to prosecute the offenders," said Mr Green.

"The Tweed goes on to Level 2 restrictions from tomorrow when we will be asking every resident to save 50 litres of water every day, so we certainly will not tolerate any theft of this precious resource.''

community council crime theft water restrictions
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News FAMILY and friends are devastated by the loss of a much-loved 25-year-old man, who was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore.

        'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        premium_icon 'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        Health Laura Henkel will go to Switzerland to die on her own terms.

        Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

        News The 32-year-old's matter has been heard in court

        Norpa unveils 2020 season

        premium_icon Norpa unveils 2020 season

        News The arts company has announced 12 shows to visit Lismore next year