Powerball rises to $100 million next week. Generic Powerball photo.
Lifestyle

Lotto reaches $100 million record

by Shireen Khalil
10th Aug 2018 2:12 PM

THE record-breaking lotto draws continue, with Powerball now rising to $100 million after no one won last night's $80 million jackpot.

The lottery will jackpot for the eighth week in a row to the largest division one prize in Powerball's 22-year-history.

If one person wins next Thursday it will set an Australian record for the single biggest lottery win.

There were nine division-two winners on Thursday, who each picked up $108,500.

"While we hope that next week is the week these lottery records are broken, it's hard to know just how high the jackpot will go if the Powerball winning numbers don't come up for Australian lottery players," The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said.

To date, the single largest Powerball prize of $70 million went to a Hervey Bay couple back in 2016.

On Tuesday night's $70 million Oz Lotto draw, a man from Lithgow in New South Wales and a woman from country Victoria won $35 million each.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

gambling lotto powerball

