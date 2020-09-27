‘There will be grass fires’: region urged to be prepared for summer

Guy Fawkes River National Park, at Ebor, following the devastating 2019-20 bushfire season. Pictured in early August 2020 is regrowth to burnt vegetation.

Guy Fawkes River National Park, at Ebor, following the devastating 2019-20 bushfire season. Pictured in early August 2020 is regrowth to burnt vegetation.

NORTHERN NSW residents have been urged not to be complacent this fire season.

Rural Fire Service Northern Tablelands district officer Scott Keelan said people across the region to be aware fast-moving grass fires are likely to be common this season.

“While we won’t be experiencing the significant and prolonged bushfire season we had last year, people still need to be aware there will be grass fires,” Mr Keelan said.

“It will be a grass fire season. People just need to be aware, although it’s a different year.

“They need to be aware of what they will do in an event of a fire.”

<< Fires still contained within private properties as winds ease >>

He said it was vital people are not “complacent”; while massive amounts of vegetation burnt last summer, that hasn’t removed the risk of fire altogether.

“Areas that burnt last year (have) regrowth from the rainfall soon after last fire season,” he said.

“That’s created a lot of fuel on the ground for a grassfire to occur this year as well.”

Mr Keelan said as grass fires moves swiftly, they can pose a grave risk to property before authorities are even alerted to them.

For information on how to create a bushfire survival plan, visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/resources/bush-fire-survival-plan.